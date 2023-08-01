Steelers training camp: Most interesting players from Week 1

The first week of Pittsburgh Steelers training camp is in the books and we have tons to talk about. Several players, known and unknown had memorable weeks. Not all of them were for the good stuff but it’s early and we are confident this group will get on track.

LB Nick Herbig

Nick Herbig joined the team as a fourth-round pick and took no time in making a splash. Herbig is something of a tweener but his ability to drop into coverage and obvious athleticism really gives us plenty to be excited about.

WR George Pickens

If you needed a hint as to what the Steelers offense could look like this season, George Pickens offered some insight. Not only did he say the team is going to take more shots, but they also showed it early in training camp.

The hype around cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is reaching its peak very early but so far his play has matched the excitement. Porter is working in a rotation at cornerback and has an inside track to be a starter sooner rather than later.

LB Kwon Alexander

The newest Steelers linebacker wasted no time getting on the field. Kwon Alexander is going to be a great rotational player assuming he can stay healthy and we are anxious to see how the Steelers use him.

CB Patrick Peterson

It didn’t take long for the Steelers to take advantage of the diverse set of skills Patrick Peterson has. He’s worked all over the secondary through a week and gives Pittsburgh serious flexibility on defense.

S Damontae Kazee

The first injury of training camp is an ankle injury suffered by safety Damontae Kazee. It doesn’t feel like it’s anything too serious but he was in a walking boot the day after.

QB Kenny Pickett

It’s been an up-and-down start for Kenny Pickett. There’s no doubt Pickett has the confidence of his teammates and a great grasp of the offense but these upcoming weeks are all about him building connections with his players and developing chemistry with the changes.

QB Mason Rudolph

It’s been a rough start for Mason Rudolph but we said from the moment he was signed he was on the roster bubble so this is no surprise. Rudolph is a smart guy and a solid athlete but no one should be shocked if he doesn’t make the team in favor of rookie Tanner Morgan.

S Kenny Robinson

The training camp fan MVP of the first week is safety Kenny Robinson. The NFL journeyman hauled in two interceptions and being from Pittsburgh automatically makes him the guy every fan is going to root for to make the team.

