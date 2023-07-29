Steelers training camp: Heat got the best of several players on Friday

With heat indexes over 100 degrees, the Pittsburgh Steelers still went out and got to work Friday on the second day of training camp practice but not everyone dealt well with the excessive heat.

According to reporters, wide receiver Diotnate Johnson was overtaken by the heat and rode the cart as he left practice early. Fullback Cameron Heyward and defensive end DeMarvin Leal both missed practice time on Friday dealing with the heat according to head coach Mike Tomlin.

A point of emphasis for Tomlin early in any training camp is conditioning. This doesn’t mean Tomlin wants to see any player negatively impacted by the heat but he acknowledged testing conditioning a big part of the first week of camp.

Looking ahead, the weather, things should be must more mild and manageable for the next week with rain being the biggest worry from the weather.

More 2023 Steelers training camp!

Steelers OC Matt Canada signs toilet seat at training camp

Steelers GM Omar Khan talks economics of the NFL running back

Steelers DT Cam Heyward calls a playoff win 'low hanging fruit'

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire