Steelers training camp: 6 veterans squarely on the roster bubble

On Thursday, the Pittsburgh Steelers will take the field for the first practice of training camp and there are several veterans who have been with the team for some time who have to be wondering if they will make the team. Here are six veterans squarely on the roster bubble.

QB Mason Rudolph

The Steelers brought Mason Rudolph back to the team late after he saw no interest in free agency. But with rookie Tanner Morgan on the team, there is no guarantee Rudolph’s return will last.

WR Gunner Olszewski

The changes to the rules in the return game do Gunner Olszewski no favors. As a guy who doesn’t offer much on offense, Olszewski might not be able to stick around with guys like Calvin Austin III and Dan Chisena pushing him.

OL Kendrick Green

After struggling as the team’s starting center as a rookie, Green saw no action in year two. Now the team has added more interior offensive linemen which could mean the end for the former third-round pick.

DL Isaiahh Loudermilk

Pittsburgh likes what they have in Isaiahh Loudermilk as a big defensive end but the Steelers have other players with a higher ceiling who could bump him off the roster.

CB James Pierre

Pierre is an underrated veteran on the team with excellent speed. But he will be in a position battle with rookie Cory Trice Jr. and Chris Wilcox for that last spot on the roster behind Patrick Peterson, Levi Wallace and Joey Porter Jr.

RB Anthony McFarland Jr.

The Steelers know they have two players in Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren who can start. They also know what they have in Anthony McFarland and might want to waive him and see what the young guys on the roster can do.

