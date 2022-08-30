Steelers trading for Vikings OL Jesse Davis

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, the Pittsburgh Steelers are making a trade with the Minnesota Vikings to bring in veteran offensive tackle Jesse Davis and add him to their 53-man roster.

According to Pro Football Focus, Davis graded lower than both Dan Moore Jr. and Chuks Okorafor last season and isn’t likely to challenge for either starting job. The Steelers released much of their offensive tackle depth as far of final cuts on Tuesday. Davis alos allowed eight sacks in 2021.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire

