Steelers trading LB Melvin Ingram to Chiefs for 6th-round pick

According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, the Pittsburgh Steelers are shipping disgruntled outside linebacker Melvin Ingram to the Kansas City Chiefs for a sixth-round pick.

Ingram had reportedly requested a trade last week due to a drop in playing time. He even went so far as to say he felt like he was better than starting outside linebacker Alex Highsmith.

The Steelers brought in Ingram to help bolster the pass rush after losing Bud Dupree in free agency. After the first game of the season, it looked like all was well and Ingram was going to be part of a very successful rotation.

However, after a rather pedestrian performance as the starter against the Cincinnati Bengals, we saw Highsmith take over the bulk of the snaps and Ingram found himself on the outside looking in as far as snaps go.

Source: The #Steelers are trading Melvin Ingram to the #Chiefs in exchange for a 6th round pick, — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2021

