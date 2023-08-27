Steelers trading G Kevin Dotson to Los Angeles Rams

According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, the Pittsburgh Steelers are trading guard Kevin Dotson to the Los Angeles Rams. According to Steelers writer Mark Kaboly, the deal is a swap of mid-round picks over the next two seasons and three picks in total.

Dotson came to the Steelers via the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft. And his rookie season was great. He played in 13 games and had four starts. His power at the point of attack was impressive and it looked like Pittsburgh got themselves a bargain.

Unfortunately, Dotson was never able to get on track after that and an injury in 2021 didn’t help. Dotson started all 17 games last season but could never find that magic of his rookie season.

Trade: The #Rams are trading for #Steelers guard Kevin Dotson, source said. Added OL depth for LA. pic.twitter.com/2zklFbnjD1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 27, 2023

With Dotson on the way out, it opens the door for a player like veteran Kendrick Green or rookie Spencer Anderson a shot to make the final 53-man roster.

