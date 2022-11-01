Steelers trade WR Chase Claypool to Bears for 2nd-round pick

Justin Fields is getting some help at wide receiver just before the NFL trade deadline.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are trading Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears for a second-round draft pick, per multiple reports.

Claypool was a second-round selection himself just two years ago, appearing in 39 games for the Steelers, with 27 starts. The 24-year-old Notre Dame product has tallied 153 receptions for 2,044 yards and 12 touchdown catches over that stretch.

He joins a Bears offense that has struggled to give Fields enough help to be consistently successful, but could now see a jolt in the passing game thanks to the added firepower.

