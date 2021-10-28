Steelers trade talk: LB Melvin Ingram wants out of Pittsburgh

With the NFL trade deadline just six days away, reports that Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Melvin Ingram wanting out are gaining steam.

Ingram was signed to the team this summer to bolster positional depth, but according to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkabwala, Ingram isn’t fond of his reduced role.

Kinkhabwala posted to Twitter today that she was told the Kansas City Chiefs made the Steelers an offer.

This summer, the Patrick Mahomes-led team hosted Ingram for a workout, but Kinkabwala says the Steelers don’t want to send him to an in-conference team.

Ian Rapoport reported that Pittsburgh has listened to and engaged on trade calls for their pass-rusher over the weekend.

As @RapSheet reported this weekend, OLB Melvin Ingram does indeed want out of Pittsburgh after seeing a reduction in his playing time. I’m told KC made an offer, but the #Steelers ideally don’t want to send him to an AFC team. Could the #Cardinals make a good trade partner? — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) October 28, 2021

Related