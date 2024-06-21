Will the Steelers trade for a starting wide receiver?

In just a month, the Pittsburgh Steelers will get together for training camp and as of now, the team only has one legitimate starting wide receiver on the roster. The team traded away Diontae Johnson almost immediately into free agency and nothing they have done since has given much confidence that the passing offense will be set to go at the start of the season.

There have been numerous rumors about Pittsburgh being potentially linked to multiple top-tier receivers in a trade. The names include Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, D.K. Metcalf and Courtland Sutton. However, so far it has been all smoke and no fire.

It’s hard to think after the Steelers went to such great lengths to improve the offense, they would just leave the wide receiver position to chance. The front office added three new quarterbacks including future Hall of Famer Russell Wilson and former first-round pick Justin Fields. They also used their first two picks in the 2024 NFL draft on starting offensive linemen.

So cast your vote and tell us if you think ultimately, will the Steelers make a trade for an elite wide receiver.

