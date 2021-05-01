Steelers trade up to select Wisconsin DL Isaiahh Loudermilk in the fifth round

Just when you thought the Pittsburgh Steelers were ready to take a little break they surprise everyone by trading a four-round pick in 2022 to get into the fifth round this year and select former Wisconsin defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk.

At 6-foot-7 and 293 pounds, Loudermilk is the blueprint for the type of defensive end the Steelers draft. His wingspan doesn’t fit his height but it doesn’t really show up as a problem when he plays. Loudermilk isn’t going to wow anyone rushing the passer but he’s a smart player and plays with good intensity.

If there’s a pick so far that really doesn’t make much sense for the Steelers, this is the one. Defensive end wasn’t a pressing need so to mortgage a draft pick for next year to draft a guy who really brings nothing special to the table.

List