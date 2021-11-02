Steelers trade Melvin Ingram to Chiefs for sixth-round draft pick

Melvin Ingram is on the move.

Ingram, the veteran linebacker who saw his playing time dramatically reduced in Pittsburgh, is being traded to Kansas City.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that the Chiefs are giving up a sixth-round pick for Ingram.

The Steelers had previously turned down an offer from the Chiefs for Ingram, thinking they’d rather not trade him to a team that they could be in competition with for an AFC wild card berth. But they’ve apparently decided that getting something for Ingram is better than getting nothing for him.

Ingram’s playing time has steadily declined this season, and he hasn’t worked out the way the Steelers thought he would when he signed a one-year, $4 million contract. The Chiefs are desperate to improve their defense, and he may be able to contribute more in Kansas City than he did in Pittsburgh.

