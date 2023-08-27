Steelers trade Kevin Dotson to Rams

After three years in Pittsburgh, offensive lineman Kevin Dotson is heading to Los Angeles.

The Rams have acquired Dotson in a trade with the Steelers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. There was no immediate word on what the Rams gave up to get him.

A 2020 fourth-round draft pick, Dotson has played his entire career in Pittsburgh and is heading into the final season of his rookie contract. The Rams will owe him a base salary of $2.7 million this season, and he'll hit free agency next season.

Last year Dotson started all 17 games for the Steelers, but this year he had been working with the second team in training camp. The Rams will hope Dotson can provide valuable depth on their offensive line.