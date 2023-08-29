Steelers trade Kendrick Green to Texans

The Steelers traded Kevin Dotson to the Rams a couple of days ago and they dealt another offensive lineman away on Tuesday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they have traded interior lineman Kendrick Green to the Texans. A 2025 sixth-round pick is the compensation for Pittsburgh.

Green was a 2021 third-round pick in Pittsburgh and he was the team's starting center as a rookie. He started all 15 games he played, but the Steelers signed Mason Cole last year and moved Green to guard. Dotson beat him out for a starting role and Green was inactive for all 17 of Pittsburgh's games.

The Texans traded for tackle Josh Jones last week, so they have doubled down on depth additions to help build strong protection in front of rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.