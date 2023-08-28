Steelers trade former starting guard to Rams

The Steelers are trading guard Kevin Dotson to the Los Angeles Rams, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The terms of the deal are the following, according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN: the deal includes pick swaps for each side. The Steelers will get the Rams’ 4th-round pick in 2024, while the Rams get the Steelers 2024 5th-round pick. In 2025, the Steelers will get the Rams’ 5th-round pick, while the Rams will get the Steelers’ 2025 6th-round pick.

Dotson is on the move after spending three seasons with the Steelers, including 30 starts since they drafted him in 2020. He missed the team’s final preseason game against the Falcons with a shoulder injury, and for the trade to go through, Dotson will have to pass a physical.

