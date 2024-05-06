What would the Steelers have to give up in trade for Broncos WR Courtland Sutton?

Forget the San Fransisco 49ers. That ship has all but sailed. It also appears the ship has sailed on acquiring Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton. But as we’ve seen in the past, when we think a potential deal is dead, something comes together.

What could a deal between Pittsburgh and Denver for Sutton look like? The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly speculates that it wouldn’t be much.

“Maybe a third-rounder, but the extension would have to be worked out before a deal would be made,” Kaboly wrote.

What’s interesting about Sutton, aside from his 1,601 yards and dozen touchdowns off now-Steelers QB Russell Wilson‘s arm, is that he has an existing relationship with Pittsburgh’s wide receivers coach, Zach Azzanni. Azzanni was Sutton’s position coach for all seasons but 2023 when he was with the New York Jets.

Something has to come together for the Pittsburgh Steelers and a top-tier receiver. They absolutely cannot go into the season with George Pickens, a rookie and a slew of average wideouts and expect to be competitive.

