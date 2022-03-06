Should the Steelers trade for Aaron Rodgers?

Who will start at quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers? Honestly, your guess is as good as mine. Every day there is a new rumor or speculation and the latest is all about Green Bay Packers signal-caller Aaron Rodgers.

Let’s suspend reality for a moment and assume this rumor is true and there is an offer on the table from the Steelers for Rodgers. What would it look like? I’d say multiple first and second-round picks, probably two of each. This would leave the Steelers without a first or second-round pick until 2024.

Is this a move you make for the 38-year old Rodgers? That’s the question we ask today.

option not selected

Not so fast!

You can't place a vote until you make a selection first.

Got it

There’s no denying Rodgers would make the Steelers a playoff contender next season. What the Steelers have to decide is if there is enough talent on the roster to hold the tide for two seasons while Pittsburgh goes without those top picks. The Steelers having an excess of salary cap figures into this as well, as they could bring in multiple young talented players that way.

Cast your vote and let us know if you think Pittsburgh should make this trade.

List