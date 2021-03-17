Steelers on track for max compensatory picks in 2022

The NFL assigns compensatory NFL draft picks based on a formula accounting for free agents lost compared to free agents signed in the offseason and their corresponding contracts.

In case you didn’t know, the Pittsburgh Steelers are giving away really good players this offseason and getting nothing in return. Not ideal for this season but looking ahead to the 2022 NFL, this should allow the Steelers to stockpile some picks.

At Over the Cap, they keep a running count of their projections for every team. By rule, every NFL team is allowed a maximum of four compensatory picks and as of now, this is how they break down for Pittsburgh.

Third round compensation for Bud Dupree

Fifth round compensation for Matt Feiler

Sixth round compensation for Mike Hilton

Sixth round compensation for Tyson Alualu

Look for this to change at some point assuming wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster signs elsewhere. He is likely going to get a contract big enough to land the Steelers a second third-round pick.

