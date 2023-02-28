Steelers top free-agent target off the market

There is a short list of dream free agents for the Pittsburgh Steelers. We already talked about our wishlist but the one guy we omitted by design was Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne. He was far and away the best player the Steelers could have signed.

But that dream has died, for now at least. The Commanders announced on Tuesday that they were placing the franchise tag on Payne, presumably while the two sides try to work out a long-term contract. Payne had a career year in 2022 with 11.5 sacks.

Payne will earn $18.93 million on the tag in 2023. It was wishful thinking that Payne would be an option for the Steelers but it doesn’t mean the Steelers cannot still pursue a free-agent defensive tackle to improve the team’s defensive front.

More 2023 Steelers offseason!

WR Robert Woods could be the perfect addition for Steelers Steelers sign LS Christian Kuntz to 1-year contract Aaron Curry replacing Jerry Olsavsky on Steelers staff

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire