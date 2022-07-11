Steelers top 5 salary cap bargains

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the midst of a full roster rebuild this season. They have invested heavily into their defense and have the highest-paid outside linebacker and safety in the league. Yet some of the team’s biggest contributors are near the bottom of the salary cap. Here are the five biggest bargains on the Steelers roster.

OL John Leglue-$825k

The Steelers top inside/outside reserve lineman is a bargain at only $8250,000 this season.

OT Dan Moore Jr.-$999k

It isn’t often you get a quality starting left tackle for less than $1 million per season but the Steelers found a gem in Dan Moore Jr. last year.

EDGE Alex Highsmith-$1.169 million

This could finally be the breakout season for Alex Highsmith that really makes his $1.169 million salary a bargain.

WR Chase Claypool-$1.804 million

While Diontae Johnson works to get a huge new contract, the Steelers most physically gifted receiver is poised for a huge year while only making $1.804 million for the season.

