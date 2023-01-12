Steelers Top 5 potential cap cuts in the offseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers rallied late in the 2022 season to end up performing much better than most expected given the loss of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. So now, heading into 2023 there is optimism that maybe the timeline for success can be moved up and this team can contend sooner rather than later.

In order to do that, there is going to have to be some trimming of the fat to save salary cap and upgrade a few spots. Here are the five spots where the Steelers could free up some cap space.

QB Mitch Trubisky

This one might get some push back but if you feel like Kenny Pickett is going to continue to get better, cutting Mitch Trubisky and using that $8 million elsewhere makes perfect sense. Does this mean Mason Rudolph would be re-signed? I’d say no. A clean slate at backup quarterback.

LB Myles Jack

Myles Jack was supposed to come in and save the inside linebacker position. But he ended up being pretty middle of the road as he muddled through a groin injury for several weeks. Release Jack and put that $8 million in savings toward re-signing Robert Spillane.

CB William Jackson III

Trading for William Jackson III sounded good on paper but a back injury kept him off the field for his full tenure with the team. Now the Steelers have a chance to right that wrong by cutting him loose and saving $12.75 million.

WR Gunner Olszewski

If Gunner Olszewski isn’t on the team, there will be no fear of him being incorporated into the offensive game plan. Calvin Austin’s return next season should make him replaceable and let Pittsburgh free up $2 million in space.

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

The Steelers secondary showed it can step up and perform without Ahkello Witherspoon after he signed his new contract. Releasing Witherspoon frees up $4 million in cap space and Witherspoon won’t be missed.

