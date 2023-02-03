Steelers top 5 breakout candidates for 2023

Considering the Pittsburgh Steelers had to absorb the loss of Ben Roethlisberger, the 2022 season was more successful than most expected. Nevertheless, this is still a team on the rebuild and for this to continue we expect these five players to break out in 2023.

RB Jaylen Warren

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Last season, then-rookie Jaylen Warren showed he was worth being more than just a backup running back and that the run game is better when he’s sharing reps and at times the field with Najee Harris. 2023 should mean an even larger role in the offense.

QB Kenny Pickett

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Too obvious? Maybe but let’s be realistic, this team is going to get better at the same rate Kenny Pickett gets better. He found ways to win last season without putting up big numbers but this won’t be sustainable for an entire season.

WR George Pickens

So goes Pickett, so goes wide receiver George Pickens. Pickens needs to continue to work on his game to help Pickett by getting open more and better separation but we expect to see big improvements in his route running next season.

DE DeMarvin Leal

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

DeMarvin Leal found his place on the Steelers defensive line last season as a rookie and didn’t seem out of place despite beefing up to play the position. He still showed a nice burst off the edge and we look for him to take that Stephon Tuitt role full-time next season.

LB Mark Robinson

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

With Myles Jack and Devin Bush both potentially gone this offseason, the door is wide open for Mark Robinson to build on the confidence the team had him in late in the season.

