Steelers have Top 30 visit with Florida DT Gervon Dexter

For the Pittsburgh Steelers, adding playmakers along the offensive and defensive lines is a top offseason priority. Defensive tackle Cam Heyward said he wants to see the Steelers add defensive linemen and it seems the team is going to oblige him via the 2023 NFL draft.

It has already been reported that the Steelers have had visits with defensive tackles Jerrod Clark and Mazi Smith and now you can add former Florida Gator Gervon Dexter.

Dexter is a very different player physically compared to Smith and Clark. Where they are huge, powerful nose tackles, Dexter is much more of the inside/outside type of lineman Pittsburgh typically targets. Dexter is 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds and it is hard to watch him play without thinking of Stephon Tuitt. Gervon hasn’t proven to be much of a pass rusher during his time at Florida but you can see the potential is there in the right scheme.

🚨Florida #Gators standout defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr. has met with the Buffalo #Bills, Pittsburgh #Steelers, Tennessee #Titans, Cleveland #Browns, and New York #Giants on top 30 visits so far, per league sources. 👀👀👀 After speaking with league sources, the player… https://t.co/ZeoXDVqKf4 pic.twitter.com/TKpT7n18sp — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) March 10, 2023

