Steelers-Titans to be rescheduled for later in the NFL season due to ongoing COVID concerns

Barry Werner

The Pittsburgh Steelers-Tennessee Titans game scheduled for Week 4 will not be played Sunday, Monday, or Tuesday.



The Titans had multiple players and team personnel test positive for COVID-19, necessitating the postponement. The NFL hoped to play the game Monday or Tuesday but it has been reported Thursday there have been more positive coronavirus tests within the Titans’ roster and organization.