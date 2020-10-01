Steelers-Titans game will not be played in Week Four

We learned on Wednesday that the Titans and Steelers would not be playing as scheduled on Sunday.

On Thursday, we found out that the two teams will not be playing at all in Week Four.

The NFL announced that the game will be rescheduled until later in the season. The league said the decision was made after one more Titans player and one other team personnel member tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. There were eight positive tests on Tuesday and one other player tested positive on Wednesday.

The league’s statement also said that the Titans facility will remain closed until further notice.

No word was given on when the league might look to play the game, but Week Seven looks like a good bet. The Titans are scheduled for a bye that week while the Steelers are set to play the Ravens. Baltimore and Pittsburgh both have scheduled byes in Week Eight, however, and they could move the Ravens bye up a week to account for this week’s change in schedule.

