Steelers tight ends poised for huge year in Arthur Smith’s offense

We have poured over the numbers for new Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith from his time as an offensive coordinator as well as a head coach. This has led us to a few conclusions, the first being, this Steelers team is going to be highly effective running the football this season.

But what about when they have to throw the football? We are cautiously optimistic about the role of wide receiver George Pickens this season as the team’s No. 1 target. And we are also somewhat hopeful that rookie Roman Wilson will eventually work his way into a role by the midway point of the year.

However, we don’t feel like the Steelers need to overthink things when it comes to who is going to catch the football aside from Pickens. The Steelers have a trio of tight ends, all of which have their own strengths and should really fortify the passing game, if the coaches give them a shot.

The lead tight end on the list if Pat Freiermuth and we’ve seen in the past he can absolutely take over a game for periods of time but this season must be a regular part of the gameplan.

But the players I’m most excited to see are Darnell Washington and Connor Heyward. Washington is a mountain of a man and an athletic marvel who just needs to clean up his routes and play more consistency and he could be as dangerous as any player on the offense. This includes Heyward, who has shown he can work as a running back or tight end and gives the Steelers a guy they can move all over the formation.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire