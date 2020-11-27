Steelers' tight end would like to know if they are playing on Sunday after COVID update

Shortly after reports of more coronavirus cases hitting the Baltimore Ravens - including reportedly quarterback Lamar Jackson - came questions about just how the team was going to be able to play against the Steelers on Sunday. 

The game is currently scheduled for 1:15 PM EST, but at least one Steelers player wanted to know if he should alter his weekend plans. After all, he had already had to change his Thanksgiving and weekend schedule.

"man let me know if we playing sunday! really would like to drink this 1942," tight end Eric Ebron tweeted.

As of Ebron's tweet, 11 players had tested positive for COVID on the Ravens roster. 

The teams were supposed to face off on Thursday night, but the game was delayed until Sunday due to the outbreak. 

