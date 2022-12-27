Steelers S Terrell Edmunds epected to play vs Ravens
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the injury status of his players on Tuesday. The team is preparing to get back to work in preparation for a rematch with the Baltimore Ravens.
According to Tomlin, safety Terrell Edmunds is expected to play this week. Edmunds missed last week’s game with a hamstring injury. Tomlin noted his participation would determine availability but he does anticipate Edmunds will return.
Other injuries of note are a hamstring injury for defensive back Tre Norwood, a groin injury for linebacker Myles Jack and linebacker Marcus Allen who suffered a biceps injury that required surgery. Allen will miss the remainder of the season.
