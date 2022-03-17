Steelers terminate contract of LB Joe Schobert

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
The Pittsburgh Steelers officially announced on Thursday they were terminating the contract of inside linebacker Joe Schobert.

Pittsburgh traded a sixth-round draft pick last season to acquire Schobert. His reputation as a sound coverage player and tackler was supposed to help pick up the slack created by a less than 100 percent Devin Bush.

This never materialized and Schobert’s production. Never matched his salary. Pittsburgh made an aggressive move this offseason in free agency signing Myles Jack, which made Schobert expendable.

The move saves the Steelers $7.8 million in cap space. This is less than what Jack’s cap hit will be in 2022.

