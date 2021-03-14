The Steelers re-signed one linebacker last week and they moved to hold onto another one this weekend.

Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports that the team has tendered Robert Spillane a contract as an exclusive rights free agent. That leaves Spillane unable to negotiate with other clubs and makes it no surprise that he is expected to sign that tender in order to remain with the Steelers in 2021.

The Steelers signed Marcus Allen, another exclusive rights free agent, last week.

Spillane took on a starting role after Devin Bush tore his ACL last season, but eventually went down with a knee injury of his own. He had 45 tackles, two sacks, a fumble recovery, and an interception return for a touchdown in his 12 appearances.

Steelers tender Robert Spillane originally appeared on Pro Football Talk