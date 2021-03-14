Steelers tender Robert Spillane

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Steelers re-signed one linebacker last week and they moved to hold onto another one this weekend.

Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports that the team has tendered Robert Spillane a contract as an exclusive rights free agent. That leaves Spillane unable to negotiate with other clubs and makes it no surprise that he is expected to sign that tender in order to remain with the Steelers in 2021.

The Steelers signed Marcus Allen, another exclusive rights free agent, last week.

Spillane took on a starting role after Devin Bush tore his ACL last season, but eventually went down with a knee injury of his own. He had 45 tackles, two sacks, a fumble recovery, and an interception return for a touchdown in his 12 appearances.

Steelers tender Robert Spillane originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Steelers will not tender Ola Adeniyi

    The Steelers may have to move on from one of their key special teams players. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Pittsburgh will not tender restricted free agent Ola Adeniyi in part due to salary cap restrictions. The lowest tender amount for 2021 is $2.133 million. Ostensibly the Steelers could bring Adeniyi back for a [more]

  • Steelers reportedly tender ERFA linebacker Robert Spillane

    Steelers took care of an important order of business by tendering Spillane on Saturday.

  • NFL sets RFA tender amounts: How much could Darious Williams make?

    Darious Williams is one of the Rams' most important free agents and should receive either a 1st- or 2nd-round tender.

  • 49ers set to re-sign Kyle Juszczyk

    The 49ers said they would do everything they could to re-sign fullback Kyle Juszczyk before he could leave in free agency, and it appears they’ve done both that. Although no official signing has been announced, 49ers General Manager John Lynch strongly hinted that it’s going to happen on Twitter. “I’m thirsty. Niners fans, you want [more]

  • Jets re-sign Vyncint Smith

    The Jets will have wide receiver Vyncint Smith back for the 2021 season. Smith was set for restricted free agency this offseason, but the team announced on Saturday that he has re-signed with the team. No terms were announced, but Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that the deal has $70,000 in guaranteed money [more]

  • Report: Chargers will not tender Cole Toner

    The Chargers want to keep offensive lineman Cole Toner but not at the price of the restricted free agent tender. Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports the Chargers are not tendering Toner. Toner started three games at guard last season, his first career starts, and appeared in seven other games. He saw action on 295 [more]

  • Report: Chargers aren’t tendering Stephen Anderson

    The Chargers aren’t tendering tight end Stephen Anderson as a restricted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. The team still is hoping to bring back Anderson, according to Pelissero. For now, Anderson is headed to the free agent market as is starting tight end Hunter Henry. Anderson, 28, played all 16 games last [more]

  • Values for the fifth-year option on Baker Mayfield, Denzel Ward contracts now set

    Values for the fifth-year option on Browns 2018 first-round picks Baker Mayfield, Denzel Ward contracts now set

  • Petra Vlhova wins another slalom, takes World Cup overall lead

    Petra Vlhova defeated Mikaela Shiffrin in a World Cup slalom, took the overall standings lead and upped her advantage in the season-long slalom standings.

  • Cindric holds on in final restart, wins again at Phoenix

    Austin Cindric used a dominant performance and a good restart with two laps left Saturday for his second straight victory at Phoenix Raceway. Cindric won again on the track where he captured his first NASCAR Xfinity Series championship in November. “They never come easy," Cindric said.

  • Is Packers center Corey Linsley a dream free-agent option for the Bengals?

    Could the Cincinnati Bengals have the perfect free-agent target in Green Bay Packers center Corey Linsley?

  • John Lynch's 'thirsty' tweet hints at 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk re-signing

    It looks like Juice is returning to the 49ers in free agency.

  • JUCO outside linebacker Niko Cooper has entered the transfer portal

    The Memphis native came to NU by way of Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College, and leaves the program after just one season. The 6-foot-5, 225 pound Cooper saw action in seven games last season, all on special teams. Cooper found himself at a position where Nebraska returns their top five players from a year ago in senior JoJo Domann, junior Caleb Tannor, sophomore Garrett Nelson, junior Pheldarious Payne and junior Damian Jackson.

  • Eric Gordon to miss 4-6 weeks with moderate groin strain

    Eric Gordon suffered the injury in the third quarter of Thursday's game.

  • Devoe, Georgia Tech beat No. 15 FSU 80-75 for ACC title

    Michael Devoe scored 20 as Georgia Tech picked off Florida State to win the ACC Tournament for the first title since 1993.

  • Devin Booker scores 35 points, Suns beat Blazers 127-121

    Devin Booker returned from the knee injury that kept him out of the All-Star Game to score 35 points and the Phoenix Suns beat the Portland Trail Blazers 127-121 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Chris Paul added 19 points for Phoenix, and Mikal Bridges scored 16 of his 18 points in the first half. Second in the NBA behind the Utah Jazz, the Suns have won 17 of their last 20 games.

  • Kawhi Leonard with a buzzer beater vs the Golden State Warriors

    Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers) with a buzzer beater vs the Golden State Warriors, 03/11/2021

  • March Madness: 5 NCAA tournament teams ripe for upsets

    One of the many offshoots of this COVID-infected season has been a dearth of non-conference games, and therefore a lack of cross-reference points. But there are teams that appear ripe for an upset in the NCAA tournament.

  • NHL roundup: Panthers rally to beat Jackets in OT

    Frank Vatrano's rebound goal completed Florida's wild comeback as the Panthers earned a 5-4 overtime win over the host Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. Aaron Ekblad sent a puck up the boards in overtime, leading to a two-on-one rush led by Jonathan Huberdeau. Vatrano was playing in his 300th career game.

  • Dana White shares photo showing just how badly Belal Muhammad’s eye was poked

    This is for the people who inevitably will question Belal Muhammad for not continuing at UFC Fight Night 187.