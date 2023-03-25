Steelers TE Zach Gentry re-signing with Pittsburgh

According to NFL reporter Tom Pelissero, tight end Zach Gentry is planning to return to the Steelers. Gentry is an unrestricted free agent.

Gentry was the Steelers fifth-round pick in 2019 out of the University of Michigan. Gentry only caught 19 passes in 2022 despite playing almost 50 percent of the offensive snaps. This was because Gentry has proven himself as a very good run blocker who also offers some value as a receiver and not the other way around. Pittsburgh ran far more two tight end sets last season so keeping Gentry with Pat Freiermuth gives the Steelers a huge tandem.

With the emergence of Connor Heyward, Gentry might have thought it better to test free agency. But while Heyward is going to steal some snaps because he is a much better weapon in the passing game, Gentry will always have a role on a team that wants to run the football like Pittsburgh does.

TE Zach Gentry going back to #Steelers, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 25, 2023

