Will Steelers TE Zach Gentry make the 53-man roster?

One of the most difficult decisions the Pittsburgh Steelers will make when it comes down to trimming the roster from 90 to 53 is at tight end. The Steelers currently have four tight ends in consideration but only three will make the cut.

This puts veteran Zach Gentry in a tough spot. Despite being on the team since 2019. And while Gentry has never become a weapon in the passing game, his run blocking has proven to be quite valuable.

But with the addition of Connor Heyward last season and Darnell Washington in this year’s draft, the tight end room got very crowded. We haven’t even talked about starter Pat Freiermuth.

Roster cuts are due Tuesday and Gentry could be the odd man out for Pittsburgh who only keeps three tight ends during the season.

However, there is hope. The Steelers could opt to keep one less running back and designate Heyward as the team’s fullback, which would allow the Steelers to keep Gentry.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire