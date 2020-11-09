Steelers TE Vance McDonald tests positive for coronavirus originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

In what is becoming a weekly occurrence, another Monday has brought positive coronavirus test results in the NFL.

Notably, the Steelers announced Monday afternoon that they were placing an unnamed player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. In their announcement, they mention that the player would be self-quarantining immediately and that the organization was following all related protocols.

Later, reports surfaced that backup tight end Vance McDonald was the player who tested positive.

Steelers place Vance McDonald on COVID-19 reserve https://t.co/T4JDDtq5Pp — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 9, 2020

McDonald has caught just nine passes for a total of 61 yards in 2020 so far. It has not yet been reported which other Steelers or Cowboys -- Pittsburgh's opponent on Sunday -- has been designated as a high-risk close contact.

McDonald will have to miss at least the Steelers' next game. They are scheduled to face the Bengals in Week 10.