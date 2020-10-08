Steelers TE Vance McDonald on the COVID fiasco: ‘One team’s blunder is another one’s misfortune’





Members of the Pittsburgh Steelers are pulling no punches in voicing their frustration at the way the Tennessee Titans and the NFL have disrupted the Steelers season. Thanks to the Titans’ inability to properly follow COVID-19 protocols, Pittsburgh is being forced to play under highly unusual circumstances.

In addition, looking at this week the Titans continue to see positive COVID tests putting yet another game in jeopardy. Meanwhile, the Steelers’ players have to just sit back and watch all this unfold and wonder if the NFL will make this right.

Tight end Vance McDonald didn’t mince words when he spoke to the media on Thursday. He made sure everyone knew the Steelers have followed the rules and done what was asked from the very beginning. “We don’t want the finger pointed at us,” McDonald said. “Let’s not be those guys. We knew what we were supposed to be doing from day zero.”

The league should be making a decision about the Titans and Bills game soon. If they do force Tennessee to forfeit there’s no way the Steelers should have to play their game.

Related