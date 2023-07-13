Steelers TE Pat Freriermuth cracks Top 10 of NFL rankings

The folks over at Bro Bible polled NFL executives, coaches and scouts to get their ranking of the 10 best tight ends in the NFL Much to our surprise, Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth actually cracked the Top 10, checking in at No. 9.

Here is how their Top 10 worked out from the voting:

1) Chiefs Travis Kelce

2) 49ers George Kittle

3) Ravens Mark Andrews

4) Eagles Dallas Goedert

5) Giants Darren Waller

6) Vikings T.J. Hockenson

7) Falcons Kyle Pitts

8) Jaguars Evan Engram

9) Steelers Pat Freiermuth

10) Bills Dawson Knox

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Freiermuth had the best year of his short career in 2022. After catching 60 passes for 497 yards as a rookie, Freirmuth stepped up hauling in 63 catches for an impressive 732 receiving yards. His receiving touchdowns dipped from seven to two but this was more to do with a rookie quarterback than anything else. Freiermuth adding more than three yards per catch to his average gives a good look at what he is capable of.

More 2023 Steelers roster!

50 most dominant NFL players of 2023, Nos. 50-26

3 most underrated Steelers on the roster

Predicting the Steelers starting defense ahead of training camp

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire