Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth wants to win, does’t care about extra targets

After practice on Monday, Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth spoke to the media and was very blunt about where he stands on the offense. Freiermuth looks to be a player who will benefit greatly in terms of targets and catches after the trade of wide receiver Chase Claypool.

But Freiermuth doesn’t care about any of that. All he wants to do is whatever it takes to help the team win. On the season, Freiermuth has 32 catches for 367 yards but only one touchdown. This is after catching seven touchdowns in 2021. Freiermuth does have three games of at least 75 receiving yards and has proven to be a reliable safety valve in the Pittsburgh passing offense. Freiermuth has the talent to be among the most productive tight ends in the league.

Freiermuth sounded like a player who is focused on winning some football games at any cost. Let’s hope the whole team shares his passion and comes into this week’s game against the New Orleans Saints with that singular goal.

Pat Freiermuth spoke to the media about watching other offenses during the bye week, the chemistry with Kenny Pickett and more. pic.twitter.com/VwFDN2TTG8 — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) November 7, 2022

