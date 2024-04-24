Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth top target to be traded during draft

We have had some fun this offseason with some NFL draft trade speculation regarding some of the team’s top players in our mock drafts and it has been great to see how passionate fans are about it. It’s all in good fun.

But on Thursday the 2024 NFL draft kicks off and at that point, the aggressive Steelers front office is going to take the gloves off and could make some big moves.

In terms of which players could be on the trade block during the draft, I keep coming back to tight end Pat Freiermuth. He’s a top talent at his position but has been grossly underutilized during his tenure in Pittsburgh. He’s also in the final year of his rookie contract. In addition, the Steelers have Connor Heyward and Darnell Washington on the roster just waiting for their opportunities.

The tight end class in this year’s draft is pretty average after Brock Bowers so a pass catcher like Freiermuth could be in demand on the second day. The Steelers are in win-now mode and if trading Freiermuth could land them draft capital to improve the offensive line or secondary we are all for it.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire