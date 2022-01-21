Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth reveals what pumps him up post-catch

It didn’t take long for Steelers Nation to adorn tight end Pat Freiermuth with a nickname.

Just as fans chanted “HEEEAAATH!” after Pittsburgh Steelers great Heath Miller made a play, they chant “MUUUUUTH!” when Freiermuth does.

The rookie said that teammate Cam Heyward pointed it out after making one of his first catches this season. “It was low,” Freiermuth told Steelers.com reporter Missi Matthews in an interview this season. “There were barely any people [chanting it], and I was confused, but I caught on pretty quick.”

Freiermuth said it got more noticeable as the season went on. “It gives me energy after I make a catch, and I love it.”

Freiermuth much rather prefers Muth over the other nickname he’s heard since high school.

“I was called Baby Gronk, but I like Muth a lot better,” Freiermuth said.

When you’re a towering tight end born and raised a Patriots fan just outside of Boston, you’re bound to be called “Baby Gronk.”

It sounds as though the nickname Freiermuth loathes is fading with every catch.

List