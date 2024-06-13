Is Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth about to get paid?

Like Najee Harris and Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth is heading into the final year of his current contract. Freiermuth is on the rookie deal that he signed after Pittsburgh took him 55th overall in the 2021 NFL draft.

Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith loves him some tight ends, and that could result in Freiermuth having the best season since 2022 when he put up 732 yards and two scores. In 2021, his yardage was lower at 432, but he found paydirt seven times with Ben Roethlisberger at the helm.

“Based on football in shorts, the Steelers might give Pat Freiermuth a contract extension tomorrow,” Mark Kaboly, Steelers insider for The Athletic, wrote on June 7. “It has been well documented how Smith likes to use tight ends in his offense, and that was evident at OTAs.”

Though it’s just offseason workouts, Kaboly noted Freiermuth’s increased usage. “Freiermuth was not only targeted often, but he looked like a legitimate playmaker in this offense.”

It remains to be seen whether that indicates Freiermuth will be sticking around Pittsburgh while, but it could be on the horizon.

“Me and my agent are going to keep it close to the vest about that,” he told Kaboly.

