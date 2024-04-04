Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth makes career intentions known

As most players in the Black and Gold do, Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth wants to remain with the team for the long haul.

“I want to be in Pittsburgh for the rest of my career,” Freiermuth said on the Wednesday episode of the 412 Podcast.

“Hopefully, it shakes out that way. I want to continue to play for Pittsburgh because it reminds me of where I’m from and how I was raised. Growing up and going through the hard times and good times together. I feel like the Pittsburgh media and fanbase and everyone kind of does that together. I feel very at peace and very comfortable in Pittsburgh.”

Of the nine players in the Steelers 2021 draft class, only four remain: Najee Harris, Freiermuth, Dan Moore Jr. and Isaiahh Loudermilk. As a first-round pick, Pittsburgh has until May 2 to decide on Harris’ fifth-year option. The Steelers typically re-up players with one year left on their contracts, so we could see what general manager Omar Khan opts to do with Freiermuth this offseason.

Freiermuth might be best waiting it out, though. Like most players in Pittsburgh’s 2023 offense, he had a down season. He missed five games, managing just 308 yards and two scores after a career 732-yard season in 2022. If Freiermuth can put up numbers closer to 2022, he could be in for a decent payday.

New offensive coordinator Arthur Smith could want to see what he can do in 2024 before the Steelers offer an extension anyway. Looking at what fourth-overall selection Kyle Pitts did under Smith is not comforting. He produced 2,049 yards and six touchdowns in three seasons.

In his first season as offensive coordinator with the Tennesee Titans, Jonnu Smith had a successful 2020 season with 448 yards and eight touchdowns. In 2019, Smith and Corey Davis combined for 1,040 yards and five scores.

