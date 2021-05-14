Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth makes it clear he hates his nickname

#Steelers rookie TE Pat Freiermuth is asked about being called "baby Gronk." Laughs and says, "I hate it just b/c I think it’s pretty annoying. I'm trying to get away from that nickname." — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) May 14, 2021

Over the years, the Pittsburgh Steelers have had some great nicknames. Rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth isn’t one of them. At least if you ask him. Freiermuth has had the moniker “Baby Gronk” through college but he made it clear speaking to the media on Friday he hates it and wants to get away from it.

The means it will be up to Steeler Nation to figure out what to call Freiermuth. Maybe you can just keep things simple and all scream “Muuuuuuuth!” every time he catches the ball and the announcers can wonder if you screamed Heath.

Pittsburgh drafted Freiermuth in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft as a replacement for Vance McDonald, who retired after the 2020 season.

