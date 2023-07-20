Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth gets big bump in EA Madden NFL 24 rating

EA Sports released the tight end player ratings for Madden NFL 24 on Thursday. The Pittsburgh Steelers have multiple tight ends on the roster who look to contribute this season. Here’s how their player ratings break down.

Pat Freiermuth - 84

(AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Pat Freiermuth came on strong last season and saw his rating go up to 84 from 79 the previous season.

Zach Gentry - 65

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Gentry is a strong blocker but rarely targeted in the passing game.

Darnell Washington - 69

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Darnell Washington is a uber-athletic, raw rookie with tons of potential.

Connor Heyward - 62

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Heyward will play a hybrid tight end/fullback role and well outplay this low rating.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire