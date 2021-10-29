Steelers TE Eric Ebron OUT vs Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers released its game-status report for this week’s game against the Cleveland Browns. The big name on the list is tight end Eric Ebron who was listed midweek with a hamstring injury and will miss Sunday’s game.

Ebron has been at the center of some controversy this week as he was somewhat vocal about his lack of reps and targets so far this season. Ebron has become part of a three-man tight end rotation for Pittsburgh with rookie Pat Freiermuth and veteran Zach Gentry.

The conspiracy theorist in me wonders just how hurt Ebron is and is he sitting this week because the Steelers plan to ship him off in a trade after Sunday’s game. But I’m probably reading too much into this. We will know soon enough.

