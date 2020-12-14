Steelers TE Eric Ebron with odd postgame congrats to Josh Allen

Eric Ebron interrupted Josh Allen’s postgame interview to dap him up and congratulate him on a “nice win.” Sure, I guess. pic.twitter.com/fF2e94vdmJ — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 14, 2020

I will never pretend to understand what goes on inside the mind of Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron. Ebron has struggled the last few weeks with dropped passes which resulted in him being limited on the field in Sunday’s loss against the Buffalo Bills.

But the most memorable thing he did on the field came after the game. While Bills quarterback Josh Allen was being interviewed after the game, Ebron strolled up and offered up what might be described as an overzealous congratulations on camera that 100 percent came across as disingenuous.

Was this move by Ebron harmless or was this a bad look for a guy who has struggled coming off of an embarrassing loss? I want to hear from Steeler Nation so please let me know in the comments below what you make of this move by Ebron.

