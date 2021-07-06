Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster ranked high among slot receivers
JuJu Smith-Schuster was one of the best slot receivers in the NFL last season.
The Steelers will miss RB James Conner, who spent four years with the team and no signed with the Arizona Cardinals.
Former tennis star John McEnroe's reaction on the BBC's broadcast to British teenager Emma Raducanu's mid-match retirement at Wimbledon has put him in the spotlight. McEnroe, a seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, appears as an analyst on the host country's television coverage at the All England Club. The 18-year-old Raducanu stopped playing while trailing in the second set of her fourth-round match against Ajla Tomljanovic on Monday night.
Aaron Rodgers‘ answer to the Summer of George entailed no participation in formal team workouts in Green Bay, including the annual mandatory minicamp. It also has yet to include unofficial workouts with teammates away from Wisconsin. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Rodgers has not gathered his key receivers and other pass catchers [more]
The No. 1 pick of the 2021 draft has put pen to paper. According to multiple reports, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has signed his four-year rookie contract. Jacksonville will have to make a decision on the quarterback’s fifth-year option in the spring of 2024. Lawrence’s slotted deal is worth $36.8 million with a $24.1 million [more]
Mac Jones slid all the way to No. 15, but the Patriots certainly aren't complaining!
Xander Schauffele is making his Scottish Open debut this week at the Renaissance Club. He’s also teeing it up for the first time as a married man.
The Lions get the No. 1 pick in the latest from Pro Football Network
Emma Raducanu has written a message of reassurance to her fans, saying that she has made a strong recovery from the alarming events of Monday night, and will cherish her achievements at this year’s Wimbledon. But Raducanu also admitted that “the whole experience caught up with me”, leading to a spell of dizziness and disordered breathing that forced her to leave Court No1 just when she was trying to fight her way into the quarter-final. Having become the youngest Briton to reach the fourth round
Last year, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady squared off in a one-day golf match, with Tiger Woods (Peyton’s partner) and Phil Mickelson (Brady’s partner). This year, it’s Brady and Aaron Rodgers with Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, respectively. But Peyton remains involved. Appearance on The Match: Prediction Show, Manning made an important observation regarding Brady’s seven [more]
The Patriots chose wide receiver N'Keal Harry in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft, which ordinarily ought to buy him a few years or a safe roster spot. But Harry is no sure thing to make the Patriots’ roster in 2021. Harry is in danger of not making the 53-man roster, according to [more]
Aaron Rodgers, the center of months-long speculation about where he might play the next NFL season, says he centered his offseason on himself and not the identity of his employee. The Green Bay Packers quarterback, speaking Monday before playing in a nationally televised golf exhibition, said that he is devoting much of his attention to his mental health. "I've focused on in the offseason about how to take care of myself -- the total package," Rodgers said.
It sounds like Bears NT Eddie Goldman’s future is in doubt ahead of training camp as he’s reportedly considering retirement.
The U.S. Olympic hammer thrower who won gold at a qualifier and honored the national anthem, which makes her "cry every time," opened up about her teammate's protest.
A medical examiner in Michigan says an autopsy has determined that Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast, and not a fall as authorities previously reported.
According to leaked phone call, ESPN reporter Rachel Nichols cited 'diversity' as reason ESPN passed on her for key role in favor of Maria Taylor.
John McEnroe was criticised by Ajla Tomljanovic after the BBC commentator implied Emma Raducanu could not “handle it” following the Brit’s retirement from their last-16 match at Wimbledon on Monday night. The three-time men’s champion claimed “it just got a little bit too much” for Raducanu, who withdrew on medical grounds trailing 3-0 in the second set against Tomljanovic. Raducanu had suffered breathing difficulties during the second set but McEnroe immediately suggested the incident could be
NBC Sports' Chris Simms has a theory about why the #Chiefs signed Jarran Reed and why more NFL defenses will be going "big" in the future.
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour.
Packers first-round pick Eric Stokes kept a promise he made over a decade ago, buying his grandma her dream home.
Also examined, carrying just 2 QBs and RBs, Damontae Kazee's upside, and why veteran Carlos Watkins could be fighting for a roster spot.