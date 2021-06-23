  • Oops!
Steelers TE Eric Ebron to attend Tight End University

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
The trend in the NFL, it seems is for top-flight players at a given position to get together, invite other NFL players who play the same position and hold something of a retreat where everyone can learn from each other and share secrets. This is what is happening with Tight End University.

Organized by George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen, TEU is a chance for NFL players, like Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron to improve their game by working with the very best in the game.

Last season Ebron had 56 receptions for 558 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns. This season, Ebron could find himself being pressed for targets with rookie Pat Freiermuth on the roster.

Honestly, the idea of competitors getting together to share secrets and teach each other how to play doesn’t make a lot of sense to me but if it improves Ebron’s game, so be it.

