Steelers TE Connor Heyward shows his confidence: ‘There is not a linebacker in this league who can cover me. I’m serious’

If a few things fall into place, the Pittsburgh Steelers offense should be pretty tough for opposing defenses to defend. Pittsburgh’s cast of skill-position players are talented and diverse. And there might not be a more diverse skillset on the team than tight end Connor Heyward.

Heyward came to the Steelers last season from Michigan State as a former running back and tight end and he is bringing those options to the Steelers offense this season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“Keeping the defense on their heels this year is a big key, and hopefully I can help us do that,” Heyward said. “By Week 1 we will have a good idea of what will be happening. We are going to add the new with the old and have multiple big bodies out there.”

Pittsburgh opted not to re-sign fullback Derek Watt this offseason which points to Heyward taking that spot on the roster as a hybrid player, allowing the Steelers to keep Pat Freiermuth, Zach Gentry and Darnell Washington on the 53-man roster.

More 2023 Steelers roster!

Steelers G Kevin Dotson doesn't think OT Broderick Jones plays in 2023 Steelers continue to search for Long snapper Report: Steelers work out free-agent OT Eric Smith

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire