Steelers TE Connor Heyward ready to contribute on offense

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted tight end Connor Heyward not just because he was the younger brother of Cam Heyward but because he was an excellent tight end and running back at Michigan State.

But so far, through two seasons, Heyward hasn’t found a spot in the regular offense and has mainly impacted the team on special teams. Something Heyward wants to change this year.

“It’s hard to get hype for the game when you’re not playing as much offense or defense because growing up, that’s part of the game,” Heyward said. “Special teams is fun, but you want to be out there for offense and defense.”

We are cautiously optimistic that Heyward will have a breakout season in 2024 with new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith in charge. Heyward can operate out of the backfield, inline and in the slot which gives them plenty of ways to get him more involved in the rushing and passing game.

