Steelers TE Connor Heyward praises rookie LB Nick Herbig’s motor

In the fourth round of the 2023 NFL draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers took a chance on Wisconsin edge rusher Nick Herbig. The hope is the Steelers can turn him into a full-time 3-4 outside linebacker despite some concerns about his size.

But according to tight end Connor Heyward, Herbig has been impressive at OTAs with his get-off and motor. The more Herbig can help the Steelers this season the better off the defense. He said Herbig is following what T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith are doing and that can only help him in his development.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Heyward also talked about new tight end Darnell Washington and his size and blocking. The addition of Washington gives the Steelers four tight ends on the roster who all can play and all offer different skills.

Pittsburgh typically doesn’t keep four tight ends on the 53-man roster but the versatility of Heyward should make it easier. The Steelers have not re-signed fullback Derek Watt and this is the vacant spot Heyward would take.

"I have a lot more confidence in myself" @ConnorHeyward1 pic.twitter.com/IRbYuT2CBD — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) June 9, 2023

More Steelers Wire News!

Before you ask: No, the Steelers are not trading for Chase Young Who is most important to the Steelers offense in 2023? Next Gen Stats names Steelers LB Alex Highsmith top disruptor of 2022

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire