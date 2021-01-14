Steelers T Zach Banner has ‘best exit interview ever’

Best exit interview ever… Back to work… — Zach Banner (@ZBNFL) January 14, 2021

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the process of conducting exit interviews with coaches and players and it appears Zach Banner is safe.

Banner won the starting right tackle position after competing with Chuks Okorafor during training camp. Unfortunately, an ACL injury sidelined Banner for the season in the 2020 opener.

If Banner’s tweet indicates Pittsburgh is bringing him back, it’ll be on another one-year deal to compete at right tackle.

Related

Steelers part ways with OC Randy Fichtner

List