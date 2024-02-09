Steelers’ T.J. Watt snubbed for Defensive Player of the Year

From the moment the first numbers were released for 2023-24 Defensive Player of the Year, the odds were literally against T.J. Watt. Myles Garrett was the favorite to win and rarely fell out of grace.

Despite grinding out the most sacks in the league with 19 and becoming the first player to do so on three separate occasions, Garrett walked away with the coveted award over Watt.

We all knew this was how it would go down, and Watt did, too. He posted a tweet earlier this evening, “Nothing that I’m not used to,” as well as an Instagram story with the caption, “Playing hooky.”

T.J. Watt vs. Myles Garrett tale of the tape for DPOY. Sacks

Watt – 19

Garrett – 14 QB hits

Watt – 36

Garrett – 30 TFL

Watt – 19

Garrett – 17 FF

Watt – 4

Garrett – 4 INT

Watt – 1

Garrett – 0 Defensive TDs

Watt – 1

Garrett – 0 Pressures (per PFR)

Watt – 50

Garrett – 37… — Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) February 8, 2024

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire